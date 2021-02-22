Market Analysts see ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: CLPT] traded at a low on 02/19/21, posting a -6.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.00. The company report on February 20, 2021 that ClearPoint Neuro to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, announced that it will release financial results for its 2020 fourth quarter and full year, which ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the market close.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live broadcast review of the Company’s 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) which may be accessed online here or by visiting the Company’s website at www.clearpointneuro.com and selecting “Investors” / “News” / “IR Calendar.” Investors and analysts who would like to participate in the conference call via telephone may do so at (877) 407-9034, or at (201) 493-6737 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1932422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stands at 11.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.77%.

The market cap for CLPT stock reached $435.12 million, with 15.72 million shares outstanding and 12.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 291.05K shares, CLPT reached a trading volume of 1932422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLPT shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2400.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has CLPT stock performed recently?

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.66. With this latest performance, CLPT shares gained by 22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 471.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.93 for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.63, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.95 and a Gross Margin at +65.83. ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.39.

Return on Total Capital for CLPT is now -76.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.69. Additionally, CLPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT] managed to generate an average of -$263,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [CLPT]

There are presently around $55 million, or 10.20% of CLPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 595,076, which is approximately 30.741% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; PARIAN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 463,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 million in CLPT stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.04 million in CLPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:CLPT] by around 1,352,228 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 100,607 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 818,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,271,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLPT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 963,893 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,655 shares during the same period.