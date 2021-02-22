LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] moved up 6.56: Why It’s Important

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] closed the trading session at $1.95 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $2.18. The company report on February 16, 2021 that LM Funding Announces Settlement of Borq Technologies Loan Agreement.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) (“LM Funding” or “LMFA”), a technology-based specialty finance company, had previously announced that it had entered into a Master Loan Receivable Purchase and Assignment Agreement under which LMFA agreed to purchase, through a wholly owned subsidiary, up to approximately $18 million in the aggregate of loan receivables of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) (“Borqs”) from Borqs’ senior lender. As a part of the transaction, LMFA entered into a Settlement Agreement with Borqs pursuant to which Borqs agreed to issue shares of Borqs common stock to LMFA (the “Settlement Shares”), in one or more tranches, in settlement of the loan receivables acquired by LMFA (the “Settlement Agreement”).

The Company has completed its obligations under the Settlement Agreement by purchasing approximately $18.2 million of aggregate debt (including principal, accrued interest and fees) during the period from January 7, 2021 to February 10, 2021, at a discount for approximately $15.5 million and received approximately 22.7 million shares. The Company sold those shares for approximately $32.6 million of which approximately $5.7 million was received by the company after fulfilling its obligations to a private investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 191.04 percent and weekly performance of -6.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 178.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 227.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.64M shares, LMFA reached to a volume of 5284421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3765, while it was recorded at 1.9380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0370 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.00 and a Gross Margin at +79.28. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.32.

Return on Total Capital for LMFA is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.75. Additionally, LMFA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] managed to generate an average of -$333,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.70% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 112,964, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 22.73% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in LMFA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $89000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 154.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 231,936 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 627,741 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 544,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,674 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 609,380 shares during the same period.