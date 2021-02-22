Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain 80.47% so far this year. What now?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] traded at a low on 02/19/21, posting a -7.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.31. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Kintara Therapeutics Enrolls Final Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of VAL-083 for Recurrent GBM.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announced it has enrolled the final patient in the recurrent arm of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). The recurrent arm of the study addresses patients suffering from glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) who have been pre-treated with temozolomide (TMZ) prior to disease recurrence. The trial was designed to enroll up to 83 patients (35 patients at 40 mg/m2/day and 48 patients at 30mg/m2/day) to determine whether treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival.

“Given the urgent need for improved treatment options for this deadly disease, we are pleased to have reached the very important milestone of full enrollment in the recurrent arm of this Phase 2 clinical study,” commented Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara’s Chief Executive Officer. “We would like to thank our patients, their families, and MD Anderson for their participation and continued support for this arm of the trial and of course, for our adjuvant study arm as well. Moving forward, we anticipate reporting topline results from the recurrent arm in the second quarter of calendar 2021.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1146077 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stands at 11.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.17%.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $76.60 million, with 24.85 million shares outstanding and 24.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 1146077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.31

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.47. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 23.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 1.31 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -730.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -818.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -818.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -261.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$480,311 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 272,969, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 40,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94000.0 in KTRA stocks shares; and EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $57000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 356,857 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 253,740 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 148,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,820 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 114,885 shares during the same period.