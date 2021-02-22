JP Morgan lifts NOW Inc. [DNOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] slipped around -0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.37 at the close of the session, down -7.04%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that NOW Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights.

NOW Inc. stock is now 30.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $9.725 and lowest of $9.165 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.19, which means current price is +32.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, DNOW reached a trading volume of 1303531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NOW Inc. [DNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has DNOW stock performed recently?

NOW Inc. [DNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.37.

Return on Total Capital for DNOW is now -8.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.58. Additionally, DNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] managed to generate an average of -$170,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for NOW Inc. [DNOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOW Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNOW.

Insider trade positions for NOW Inc. [DNOW]

There are presently around $956 million, or 96.90% of DNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,897,783, which is approximately 5.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,445,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.88 million in DNOW stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $80.5 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly 14.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 16,646,300 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 15,074,518 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 70,303,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,024,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,705,024 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,974,590 shares during the same period.