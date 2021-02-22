JMP Group LLC [JMP] is 87.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JMP Group LLC [NYSE: JMP] surged by $2.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.99 during the day while it closed the day at $7.20. The company report on February 19, 2021 that JMP Group LLC to Host Earnings Call.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74545.

JMP Group LLC stock has also gained 50.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JMP stock has inclined by 158.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 167.49% and gained 87.01% year-on date.

The market cap for JMP stock reached $97.70 million, with 19.63 million shares outstanding and 7.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.09K shares, JMP reached a trading volume of 21812940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JMP Group LLC [JMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JMP Group LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2015, representing the official price target for JMP Group LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on JMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JMP Group LLC is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

JMP stock trade performance evaluation

JMP Group LLC [JMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, JMP shares gained by 78.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.99 for JMP Group LLC [JMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.02 for the last 200 days.

JMP Group LLC [JMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JMP Group LLC [JMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.47 and a Gross Margin at +96.63. JMP Group LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Total Capital for JMP is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JMP Group LLC [JMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.41. Additionally, JMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JMP Group LLC [JMP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JMP Group LLC posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMP Group LLC go to -10.00%.

JMP Group LLC [JMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 12.50% of JMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 449,900, which is approximately -0.619% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 435,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 million in JMP stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $0.67 million in JMP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JMP Group LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in JMP Group LLC [NYSE:JMP] by around 96,263 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 41,751 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,215,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,353,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,521 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,850 shares during the same period.