JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is 19.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a high on 02/19/21, posting a 3.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.39. The company report on February 18, 2021 that JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and Destinations.

Nearly 80 Codeshare Routes Bookable Starting, Giving Customers More Choices & Enhanced Schedules.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

JetBlue Plans to Launch More Than a Dozen New Routes from Newark and LaGuardia, and Seasonal Service from JFK to Two All-New JetBlue Destinations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6999964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.65%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $5.29 billion, with 272.40 million shares outstanding and 271.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 6999964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.17 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.14, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.58 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.53 and a Gross Margin at -63.81. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.06.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -23.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.33. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $4,335 million, or 82.00% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,926,719, which is approximately 71.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,182,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.7 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $449.62 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 16.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 55,445,204 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 16,280,893 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 177,541,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,267,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,371,169 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,153,241 shares during the same period.