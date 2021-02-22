Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Revenue clocked in at $44.60 million, up 211.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] price surged by 6.82 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Inuvo Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ending December 31, 2020.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020.

Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, stated, “The IntentKey platform grew year-over-year 34% in the fourth quarter and 22% overall driven by the expansion of existing client relationships and an increase in the total number of campaigns on the platform. While year-over-year revenue was down due to the pandemic, the recovery within ValidClick, where revenue was lost year-over-year, has been strong with December revenue up over 100% from the low in May 2020. We would expect ValidClick to be back too normal in 2021 and the IntentKey to continue its growth trajectory, which combined is expected to result in positive Adjusted EBITDA for 2021.”.

A sum of 4845014 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.05M shares. Inuvo Inc. shares reached a high of $1.51 and dropped to a low of $1.38 until finishing in the latest session at $1.41.

Guru’s Opinion on Inuvo Inc. [INUV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Inuvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2015, representing the official price target for Inuvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

INUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.67. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -22.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 353.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9757, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5912 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inuvo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.03 and a Gross Margin at +60.47. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.36.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -36.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.34. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$102,881 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

INUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inuvo Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 21.70% of INUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INUV stocks are: HERALD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 5,892,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 5,457,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.7 million in INUV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.32 million in INUV stock with ownership of nearly 14.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inuvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Inuvo Inc. [AMEX:INUV] by around 1,639,660 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,899 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,898,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,767,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INUV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,535 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 496,177 shares during the same period.