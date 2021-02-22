Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] moved up 16.07: Why It’s Important

Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ: HUIZ] closed the trading session at $13.00 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.61, while the highest price level was $13.8465. The company report on February 10, 2021 that High Growth, Low Valuation: How Close is HUIZ to an Inflection Point?.

In the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world economy and sparked a period of high volatility across all major global stock markets. Under these conditions, investors are turning their attention from a stock’s short-term performance to a company’s ability to capture opportunities from the turbulence. On the other hand, the pandemic has also drawn investors’ attention to the insurance industry, which has capitalized on new, significant opportunities. Among insurance stocks, Huize (HUIZ.US), widely known as “China’s first listed e-insurance platform”, is projected to again set a quarterly high in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 leads to a quarterly high.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.71 percent and weekly performance of 49.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 100.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 117.42K shares, HUIZ reached to a volume of 1161891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUIZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUIZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huize Holding Limited is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

HUIZ stock trade performance evaluation

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.08. With this latest performance, HUIZ shares gained by 100.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.07% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.22 for Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +36.06. Huize Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.50.

Return on Total Capital for HUIZ is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.26. Additionally, HUIZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ] managed to generate an average of $1,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.36.Huize Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Huize Holding Limited [HUIZ]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Huize Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Huize Holding Limited [NASDAQ:HUIZ] by around 10,938,443 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 46,374 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,439,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,424,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUIZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,538,443 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 46,374 shares during the same period.