Monday, February 22, 2021
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] moved up 2.66: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] closed the trading session at $17.39 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.90, while the highest price level was $17.73. The company report on December 24, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.17 percent and weekly performance of 7.68 percent. The stock has performed -0.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, BFT reached to a volume of 5806272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.18

BFT stock trade performance evaluation

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: Insider Ownership positions

122 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 52,135,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,135,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,135,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

