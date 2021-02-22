Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Revenue clocked in at $252.60 million, up 7.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] price surged by 14.52 percent to reach at $20.4. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Everbridge Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Exceeds High-End of Guidance by Record $2.9 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Full Year 2020 Revenue Increases 35% Year-over-Year.

A sum of 3567797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 410.89K shares. Everbridge Inc. shares reached a high of $178.9796 and dropped to a low of $155.38 until finishing in the latest session at $160.89.

The one-year EVBG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.29. The average equity rating for EVBG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $161.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Everbridge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $162 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EVBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 8.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 614.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

EVBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, EVBG shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.53, while it was recorded at 143.67 for the last single week of trading, and 135.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.63 and a Gross Margin at +63.49. Everbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.45.

Return on Total Capital for EVBG is now -10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.99. Additionally, EVBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

EVBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everbridge Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVBG.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,401 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVBG stocks are: SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 4,129,350, which is approximately 12.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,211,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $516.72 million in EVBG stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $345.03 million in EVBG stock with ownership of nearly 3.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ:EVBG] by around 5,145,503 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 3,404,344 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,236,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,786,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVBG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,565,735 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 501,013 shares during the same period.