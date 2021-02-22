Energous Corporation [WATT] Is Currently 94.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] closed the trading session at $7.23 on 02/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.83, while the highest price level was $7.69. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 3110307 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 301.67 percent and weekly performance of 70.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 131.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 270.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.53M shares, WATT reached to a volume of 179296544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energous Corporation [WATT]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Energous Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2018, representing the official price target for Energous Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $32, while Ladenburg Thalmann kept a Buy rating on WATT stock. On December 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for WATT shares from 22.80 to 45.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energous Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WATT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 552.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

WATT stock trade performance evaluation

Energous Corporation [WATT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.12. With this latest performance, WATT shares gained by 131.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WATT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.67 for Energous Corporation [WATT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energous Corporation [WATT] shares currently have an operating margin of -19390.09. Energous Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19185.83.

Return on Total Capital for WATT is now -196.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -205.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -163.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, WATT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energous Corporation [WATT] managed to generate an average of -$752,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Energous Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energous Corporation [WATT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energous Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WATT.

Energous Corporation [WATT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 16.20% of WATT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WATT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,747,906, which is approximately -15.561% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,201,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.69 million in WATT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.83 million in WATT stock with ownership of nearly 5023.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energous Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT] by around 3,392,222 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 833,678 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 3,840,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,066,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WATT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,365,611 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 446,918 shares during the same period.