Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is 21.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a high on 02/19/21, posting a 6.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.13. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Updates 2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for its three operating silver-gold mines in Mexico, Guanacevi in Durango state, Bolanitos in Guanajuato state and El Compas in Zacatecas state, and two key exploration and development projects, Terronera in Jalisco state and Parral in Chihuahua state.

2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Highlights (Compared to December 31, 2019).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4829106 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 8.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.45%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $905.22 million, with 157.47 million shares outstanding and 156.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4829106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.10. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 30.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 208.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.54 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.50 and a Gross Margin at -25.38. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now -29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $205 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 9,518,092, which is approximately 14.101% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,687,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.6 million in EXK stocks shares; and MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS (UK) LTD, currently with $20.14 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 8,513,770 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,591,287 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,381,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,486,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,371,116 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 540,082 shares during the same period.