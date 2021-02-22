Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] Revenue clocked in at $224.00 million, up 24.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.24%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Duck Creek Technologies Wins XCelent Technology Award for EMEA Property Casualty Policy Administration Systems.

Industry analyst Celent notes that Duck Creek Policy’s low-code SaaS tools allow insurers to become fully self-sufficient and permit moving many tasks from developers to business analysts or users.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is delighted to announce that it has won an XCelent Technology Award for 2021 Policy Administration Systems for the EMEA Property Casualty sector from independent industry analyst firm Celent.

The one-year Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.21. The average equity rating for DCT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.46 billion, with 154.53 million shares outstanding and 94.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 641.00K shares, DCT stock reached a trading volume of 1413496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCT shares is $50.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, DCT shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.63, while it was recorded at 56.99 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.47 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.50.

Return on Total Capital for DCT is now -4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.45. Additionally, DCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. go to 53.70%.

There are presently around $4,436 million, or 60.10% of DCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCT stocks are: ACCENTURE PLC with ownership of 25,175,302, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.87% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,526,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $620.68 million in DCT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $325.22 million in DCT stock with ownership of nearly 140.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:DCT] by around 42,124,827 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,426,192 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 37,833,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,384,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCT stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,274,087 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,472 shares during the same period.