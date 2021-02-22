Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] gain 5.83% so far this year. What now?

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] slipped around -0.7 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.08 at the close of the session, down -12.11%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Conduent Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Conduent Incorporated stock is now 5.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNDT Stock saw the intraday high of $5.40 and lowest of $4.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.05, which means current price is +11.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, CNDT reached a trading volume of 8239397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $9 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CNDT shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CNDT stock performed recently?

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.32 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.62 and a Gross Margin at +11.89. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 0.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.90. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conduent Incorporated posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNDT.

Insider trade positions for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

There are presently around $815 million, or 79.90% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,194,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.19 million in CNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.34 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 13,996,417 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,733,817 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 134,637,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,367,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,875,249 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,251,414 shares during the same period.