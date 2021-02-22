BTIG Research slashes price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] – find out why.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] jumped around 0.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.04 at the close of the session, up 17.78%. The company report on February 19, 2021 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT,” “we,” the “Company,” or “our”) (NYSE: MITT) reported financial results for the year and quarter ending December 31, 2020. The Company is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. Our Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments.

Q4 2020 PERFORMANCE AND HIGHLIGHTS.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock is now 36.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MITT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.27 and lowest of $3.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.70, which means current price is +45.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 7695344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $3 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wunderlich analysts kept a Buy rating on MITT stock. On August 08, 2016, analysts increased their price target for MITT shares from 15.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has MITT stock performed recently?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, MITT shares gained by 36.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now -13.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.36. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.73.

Earnings analysis for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted -14.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5,093.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT.

Insider trade positions for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

There are presently around $43 million, or 24.50% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,083,195, which is approximately 79.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, holding 1,769,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 million in MITT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $7.03 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly 160.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 3,466,426 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,442,329 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,850,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,758,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,009 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 4,146,179 shares during the same period.