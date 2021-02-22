Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Is Currently 10.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.30%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Albemarle Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the event live.. Investor Network

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, ALB stock rose by 65.59%. The one-year Albemarle Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.89. The average equity rating for ALB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.50 billion, with 106.39 million shares outstanding and 106.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ALB stock reached a trading volume of 3729938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $139.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 8.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

ALB Stock Performance Analysis:

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.72, while it was recorded at 156.39 for the last single week of trading, and 108.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albemarle Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.82. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.69. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ALB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Albemarle Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 15.00%.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,068 million, or 80.10% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,143,615, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,597,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in ALB stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $896.44 million in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -20.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 6,749,499 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 8,697,001 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 74,634,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,080,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,932 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 568,866 shares during the same period.