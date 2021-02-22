ABB Ltd [ABB] is 7.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] traded at a high on 02/19/21, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.14. The company report on February 4, 2021 that ABB: Q4 and Full-Year 2020 Results.

ABB (SWX:ABBN): Solid end to challenging year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5099944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ABB Ltd stands at 1.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.36%.

The market cap for ABB stock reached $63.75 billion, with 2.12 billion shares outstanding and 2.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ABB reached a trading volume of 5099944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ABB Ltd [ABB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $31.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 45.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ABB stock performed recently?

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.84 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 29.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.54 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.56. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABB Ltd posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for ABB Ltd [ABB]

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 9,504,709 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 5,926,701 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 76,550,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,982,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,812 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,106,826 shares during the same period.