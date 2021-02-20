Scotiabank lifts Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] slipped around -0.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.88 at the close of the session, down -4.80%. The company report on January 18, 2021 that Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020. WES’s fourth-quarter 2020 distribution is payable February 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business February 1, 2021.

The Partnership plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results after market close Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Management will host a conference call Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST) to discuss WES’s quarterly and full-year results. The full text of the release announcing the results will be available on the Partnership’s website at www.westernmidstream.com.

Western Midstream Partners LP stock is now 14.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WES Stock saw the intraday high of $16.62 and lowest of $15.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.15, which means current price is +14.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 5589829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WES stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WES shares from 14 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has WES stock performed recently?

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, WES shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.31, while it was recorded at 16.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +42.89. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.22. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $676,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to -3.70%.

Insider trade positions for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $2,493 million, or 36.40% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 25,376,955, which is approximately 4.911% of the company’s market cap and around 51.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 21,340,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.89 million in WES stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $207.74 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly 3.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 16,326,973 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 19,950,639 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 120,713,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,991,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,841,462 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,926 shares during the same period.