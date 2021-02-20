NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is 0.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.74%. The company report on February 5, 2021 that NortonLifeLock’s Q3 Growth Momentum Fueled by Cyber Safety Adoption.

Direct Customer Count Increased to 21 Million, Up 876,000 YoY and Up 334,000 QoQ.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, reported results for its fiscal year 2021 third quarter which ended January 1, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, NLOK stock rose by 0.68%. The one-year NortonLifeLock Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.16. The average equity rating for NLOK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.02 billion, with 593.00 million shares outstanding and 576.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, NLOK stock reached a trading volume of 5612967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82.

NLOK Stock Performance Analysis:

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.83, while it was recorded at 21.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NortonLifeLock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NLOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 21.90%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,982 million, or 95.80% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,109,995, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,704,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 56,556,239 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 68,815,456 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 401,602,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,974,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,807,507 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 9,543,780 shares during the same period.