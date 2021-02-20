MP Materials Corp. [MP] Stock trading around $42.35 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] gained 2.57% or 1.06 points to close at $42.35 with a heavy trading volume of 5802619 shares. The company report on February 19, 2021 that MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, announced that members of the executive management team are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.mpmaterials.com.

It opened the trading session at $40.00, the shares rose to $43.74 and dropped to $38.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MP points out that the company has recorded 252.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -333.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, MP reached to a volume of 5802619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.88.

Trading performance analysis for MP stock

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.73 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.37, while it was recorded at 39.24 for the last single week of trading.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $4,585 million, or 57.05% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 47,539,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.01% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,822,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $966.55 million in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $422.02 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 100,625,560 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,639,139 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,010,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,254,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,351,576 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,301,327 shares during the same period.