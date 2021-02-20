Gold Fields Limited [GFI] moved down -0.23: Why It’s Important

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] traded at a low on 02/18/21, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.67. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Gold Fields Limited: Results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) announced normalised profit for year ended 31 December 2020 of US$879m (US$1.00 per share). This compared with normalised profit of US$343m (US$0.42 per share) for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A final dividend number 93 of 320 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 15 March 2021, giving a total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 of 480 SA cents per share (gross).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5745742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Fields Limited stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.69%.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $7.76 billion, with 873.85 million shares outstanding and 828.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 5745742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.66.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.62. With this latest performance, GFI shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.33 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 9.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.46. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $412,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 29,134,228 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 39,373,466 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 234,755,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,263,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,270,982 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,334,036 shares during the same period.