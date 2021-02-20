Endo International plc [ENDP] Is Currently 4.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.89 during the day while it closed the day at $10.44. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Endo to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced that members of management will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive for the event will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

Endo International plc stock has also gained 14.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENDP stock has inclined by 107.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 234.78% and gained 45.47% year-on date.

The market cap for ENDP stock reached $2.43 billion, with 230.04 million shares outstanding and 227.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, ENDP reached a trading volume of 5734506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ENDP stock trade performance evaluation

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 47.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.49 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.97 and a Gross Margin at +46.15. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.37.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endo International plc [ENDP] managed to generate an average of -$113,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endo International plc [ENDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -12.37%.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,979 million, or 84.80% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,714,699, which is approximately 2.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,337,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.65 million in ENDP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $204.71 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 7.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 22,187,011 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 17,614,185 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 149,701,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,503,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,546,067 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,893,563 shares during the same period.