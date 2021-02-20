3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain 295.13% so far this year. What now?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -8.12 percent to reach at -$3.66. The company report on February 11, 2021 that 3D Systems’ Metal Additive Manufacturing Solutions Selected by Raytheon Technologies and CCDC Army Research Laboratory for Novel Thermal Application.

3D Systems’ DMP Factory 500 solution will be part of research effort to develop topological optimization that accounts for heat transfer.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the company has been selected by Raytheon Technologies and the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) as part of a research project titled “Research for Virtual Design and Qualification Process for Additively Manufactured Parts Optimized for Multi-Laser Machines”1 awarded through the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences’ (NCMS) Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes (AMMP) program. Working in conjunction with Raytheon Technologies, the Penn State Applied Research Lab, Johns Hopkins University, and Identify3D, the goal is to optimize a component relative to an Army modernization product to maximize cooling and improve overall system performance. Using additive manufacturing (AM) to address this need is a novel approach to the project that covers the entire part lifecycle including determining performance requirements, topologically optimizing the design, manufacturing the part with attention to process monitoring for quality control, component performance validation, and data security.

A sum of 5553190 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.78M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $44.01 and dropped to a low of $40.05 until finishing in the latest session at $41.41.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -102.0. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $9 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 5.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.56. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 33.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 644.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.63, while it was recorded at 46.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.08 and a Gross Margin at +44.20. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.11.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.75. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$28,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,393 million, or 69.80% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,317,108, which is approximately 8.613% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,428,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $514.64 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $359.6 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 9,087,538 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 8,788,635 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 64,054,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,931,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,751,059 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,203 shares during the same period.