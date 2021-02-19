Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] Is Currently -16.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ: HX] traded at a low on 02/18/21, posting a -16.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.68. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Xiaobai Maimai Joins Leading Industry Associations to Formulate “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc. (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, announced that it participated in the 2020 China Social e-Commerce Conference held in Beijing. Organized by the Social e-Commerce Branch of China Association of Trade in Services (CATIS), representatives from top social e-commerce platforms, live streaming e-commerce enterprises, suppliers, industry experts and government agencies attended the conference and discussed the value, compliance, best practice, and innovations of social e-commerce.

During the conference, the draft version of “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards” was released by the Social e-Commerce Branch of CATIS. Ten leading organizations including industry associations, a law firm and key social e-commerce companies such as Xiaobai Maimai, Yunji and Fenxiang, a social e-commerce platform backed by JD.com, jointly drafted the standards with the aim of promoting the standardized and healthy development of social e-commerce in China. The finalized standards are expected to be launched in the first half of 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1111562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stands at 15.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.17%.

The market cap for HX stock reached $42.59 million, with 16.30 million shares outstanding and 5.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.10K shares, HX reached a trading volume of 1111562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, HX shares gained by 6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.01 and a Gross Margin at +30.87. Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -622.63.

Return on Total Capital for HX is now -36.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.22. Additionally, HX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [HX] managed to generate an average of -$390,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Xiaobai Maimai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Positions in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. [NASDAQ:HX] by around 25,674 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 64,982 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 325,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HX stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 63,448 shares during the same period.