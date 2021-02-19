why VEON Ltd. [VEON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.14

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.82 during the day while it closed the day at $1.82. The company report on February 18, 2021 that VEON Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

VEON Ltd. stock has also gained 0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VEON stock has inclined by 26.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.18% and gained 20.53% year-on date.

The market cap for VEON stock reached $3.26 billion, with 1.75 billion shares outstanding and 907.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 8192867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, VEON shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.14 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6788, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5490 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.52 and a Gross Margin at +53.98. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 15.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 843.72. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 632.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of $11,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VEON Ltd. [VEON] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEON Ltd. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEON.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $664 million, or 24.30% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR INVESTMENTS (UK) LLP with ownership of 66,354,260, which is approximately 24.927% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; PROSPERITY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 51,770,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.22 million in VEON stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $87.58 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 44.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 38,156,729 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 23,298,573 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 303,301,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,757,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 974,728 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,794 shares during the same period.