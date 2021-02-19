why MEDNAX Inc. [MD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.80

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] loss -24.73% on the last trading session, reaching $20.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Mednax Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the national medical group specializing in prenatal, neonatal, and pediatric services, reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.05 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Mednax reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.25.

For the 2020 fourth quarter, Mednax reported the following results from continuing operations:.

MEDNAX Inc. represents 83.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.77 billion with the latest information. MD stock price has been found in the range of $20.2701 to $23.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MD reached a trading volume of 4042027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $20.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 51.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.73. With this latest performance, MD shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.43 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.67, while it was recorded at 26.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.73.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.46. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$83,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 1.29%.

There are presently around $1,895 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,671,867, which is approximately 44.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,918,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.68 million in MD stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $175.93 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEDNAX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 23,735,568 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 15,165,839 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 52,118,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,019,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,063,304 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,291,454 shares during the same period.