why Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.00

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] jumped around 4.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.77 at the close of the session, up 21.78%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) the global leader in video for business, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“Brightcove’s fourth quarter performance was a great finish to an excellent 2020, highlighted by our fastest organic revenue growth quarter in several years and the strongest free cash flow quarter in our history,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer.

Brightcove Inc. stock is now 34.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCOV Stock saw the intraday high of $25.00 and lowest of $22.0174 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.52, which means current price is +55.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 348.79K shares, BCOV reached a trading volume of 3033969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOV shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Colliers Securities raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on BCOV stock. On December 11, 2018, analysts increased their price target for BCOV shares from 7 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 117.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BCOV stock performed recently?

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.42. With this latest performance, BCOV shares gained by 37.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.13 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 21.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.81 and a Gross Margin at +58.39. Brightcove Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.87.

Return on Total Capital for BCOV is now -10.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.12. Additionally, BCOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] managed to generate an average of -$35,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brightcove Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]

There are presently around $864 million, or 87.20% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,887,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 3,875,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.0 million in BCOV stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $79.46 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 3,098,312 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,162,456 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 28,631,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,892,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,460,116 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 271,717 shares during the same period.