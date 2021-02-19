why Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.53

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] loss -16.21% or -1.71 points to close at $8.84 with a heavy trading volume of 1517653 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Key Highlights:.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 22% year over year to $115.5 million driven, in part, by the continued execution of the company’s growth strategy, including through product innovation.

It opened the trading session at $10.50, the shares rose to $10.50 and dropped to $8.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APRN points out that the company has recorded 8.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -339.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 903.08K shares, APRN reached to a volume of 1517653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $9.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.26. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.38. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$37,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 482.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -1.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $39 million, or 29.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 899,884, which is approximately 49.281% of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 591,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 million in APRN stocks shares; and RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $4.43 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly -18.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,267,303 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,431,458 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,657,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,355,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 649,185 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 928,804 shares during the same period.