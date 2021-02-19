Wall Street Analyst Initiated Immunic Inc. [IMUX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ: IMUX] loss -18.28% or -3.71 points to close at $16.58 with a heavy trading volume of 1239129 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Immunic, Inc. Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial of IMU-838 in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

– Statistically Significant Decrease in Serum Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP) Levels in the Per-Protocol Population After 24-Week IMU-838 Treatment, as Compared to Baseline -.

– Primary Objective of Therapeutic Benefit Achieved in 27.3% of the Patients of the Per-Protocol Population at Week 24 -.

It opened the trading session at $20.48, the shares rose to $21.00 and dropped to $16.1283, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMUX points out that the company has recorded -12.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -295.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 257.53K shares, IMUX reached to a volume of 1239129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immunic Inc. [IMUX]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Immunic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Immunic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IMUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunic Inc. is set at 2.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54.

Trading performance analysis for IMUX stock

Immunic Inc. [IMUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.33. With this latest performance, IMUX shares dropped by -11.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Immunic Inc. [IMUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 20.69 for the last single week of trading, and 16.21 for the last 200 days.

Immunic Inc. [IMUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for IMUX is now -103.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Immunic Inc. [IMUX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, IMUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Immunic Inc. [IMUX] managed to generate an average of -$1,343,577 per employee.Immunic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

Immunic Inc. [IMUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immunic Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Immunic Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immunic Inc. [IMUX]

There are presently around $164 million, or 50.10% of IMUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMUX stocks are: OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,788,160, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.95% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,320,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.89 million in IMUX stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $15.27 million in IMUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immunic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Immunic Inc. [NASDAQ:IMUX] by around 1,987,009 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 670,196 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,208,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,865,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMUX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,093,269 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 305,494 shares during the same period.