Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vistra Corp. [VST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] closed the trading session at $23.15 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.02, while the highest price level was $23.30. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Vistra’s Effort to Powering Texas During Unprecedented Winter Storm.

Vistra (NYSE: VST), through its integrated retail and power generation business, is committed to providing an essential product – electricity – and exceptional customer service every day of the year, and especially during this historic winter storm.

“Our people have worked around the clock, across the company and especially at our power plants, under difficult circumstances and continue to do so. We know that many of our fellow Texans are without electricity and are suffering through this unprecedented winter weather event. We are committed to doing everything possible to provide electricity to them with the utmost urgency,” said Curt Morgan, CEO of Vistra.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.75 percent and weekly performance of 7.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, VST reached to a volume of 8531071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 5.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 6.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.16, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.23. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $169,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 5.10%.

There are presently around $10,497 million, or 95.90% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,057,648, which is approximately -0.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 36,153,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $836.95 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $700.94 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 35,478,886 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 53,204,931 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 364,747,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,430,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,749 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 11,157,227 shares during the same period.