VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 million, up 31.82% YTD: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] price plunged by -6.33 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 2, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic Hepatitis B Vaccine.

– FDA sets a target action date of November 30, 2021.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its filing of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of November 30, 2021.

A sum of 7249696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.91M shares. VBI Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $3.83 and dropped to a low of $3.58 until finishing in the latest session at $3.63.

The one-year VBIV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.15.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2019, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 610.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2075.96 and a Gross Margin at -310.09. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2467.94.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -42.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.47. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$438,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

VBIV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBIV.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $436 million, or 58.40% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.48% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 22,293,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.81 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.76 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 7.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 10,311,565 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,128,609 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 93,928,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,368,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,526 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 13,399,221 shares during the same period.