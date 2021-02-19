Twilio Inc. [TWLO] moved up 7.73: Why It’s Important

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $31.84. The company report on February 19, 2021 that Twilio Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Twilio Inc. (“Twilio”) (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1,000,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by Twilio. In addition, Twilio expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150,000,000 of shares of its Class A common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Academy Securities, Cabrera Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A sum of 6371143 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Twilio Inc. shares reached a high of $457.30 and dropped to a low of $437.00 until finishing in the latest session at $443.49.

The one-year TWLO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.56. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $404.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 19.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.96.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 370.63, while it was recorded at 428.98 for the last single week of trading, and 279.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.20 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.07.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.96. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$105,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

TWLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 154.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,060 million, or 92.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,510,398, which is approximately -14.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,377,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.11 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -20.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 17,705,790 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 13,747,263 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 97,208,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,661,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,002,795 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,563 shares during the same period.