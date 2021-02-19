The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Stock trading around $51.20 per share: What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] gained 8.18% on the last trading session, reaching $51.20 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on December 29, 2020.

Total revenues were $554.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $694.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Net loss available to common stockholders and diluted net loss per common share were $37.3 million and $0.85, respectively, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, reflecting the impact of COVID-19. The results in this press release include the acquisition of North Italia and the remaining business of Fox Restaurant Concepts LLC (“FRC”) on October 2, 2019.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated represents 43.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.41 billion with the latest information. CAKE stock price has been found in the range of $47.55 to $51.6519.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, CAKE reached a trading volume of 1944821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $38.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

Trading performance analysis for CAKE stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.62, while it was recorded at 50.04 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.24. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $2,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to -4.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

There are presently around $2,165 million, or 98.10% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,532,836, which is approximately 3.276% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,274,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.83 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $201.27 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 5.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 6,146,770 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 7,400,114 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 28,744,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,291,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,919,169 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,177,779 shares during the same period.