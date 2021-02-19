Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT] is 46.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Taitron Components Incorporated [NASDAQ: TAIT] traded at a high on 02/18/21, posting a 17.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.75. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Taitron Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock, payable on February 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021. Under our revised dividend policy, the Company will now target a cash dividend to our stockholders in the amount of $0.16 per share per annum, payable in equal $0.04 per share quarterly installments.

Subsequent dividend declarations and the establishment of record and payment dates for such future dividend payments, if any, are subject to the Board of Directors’ continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company’s stockholders. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1196688 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Taitron Components Incorporated stands at 13.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.72%.

The market cap for TAIT stock reached $29.17 million, with 5.80 million shares outstanding and 2.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.74K shares, TAIT reached a trading volume of 1196688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taitron Components Incorporated is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has TAIT stock performed recently?

Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.73. With this latest performance, TAIT shares gained by 48.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.35. Taitron Components Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.40.

Return on Total Capital for TAIT is now 5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT] managed to generate an average of $42,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taitron Components Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Taitron Components Incorporated [TAIT]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.10% of TAIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAIT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 372,974, which is approximately 12.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; NOESIS CAPITAL MANGEMENT CORP, holding 185,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in TAIT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.37 million in TAIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taitron Components Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Taitron Components Incorporated [NASDAQ:TAIT] by around 57,165 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 45,808 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 558,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAIT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,778 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 727 shares during the same period.