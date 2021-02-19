SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $27

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] closed the trading session at $36.33 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.00, while the highest price level was $41.32. The company report on February 18, 2021 that SunPower Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.To listen to the event live.. Investor Network

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.69 percent and weekly performance of -26.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 372.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 11425823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.07. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 372.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 432.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.29, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.30 and a Gross Margin at +5.31. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10,769.40. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,644.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $2,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SunPower Corporation posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,826 million, or 44.50% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,672,499, which is approximately -5.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,707,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.68 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $228.11 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 18.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 22,648,046 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 23,364,766 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 31,771,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,784,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,195,219 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,656,078 shares during the same period.