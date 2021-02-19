Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] Is Currently -15.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] loss -15.02% or -7.3 points to close at $41.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3672758 shares. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Stratasys Acquires RPS, Provider of Best-in-class Stereolithography 3D Printers.

Addition of RPS’ Neo line of industrial stereolithography systems gives Stratasys a full suite of polymer 3D printing solutions across the product life cycle.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced it has acquired UK-based RP Support Ltd. (RPS), a provider of industrial stereolithography 3D printers and solutions. RPS’ complementary technology further expands Stratasys’ polymer suite of solutions across the product life cycle, from concept modeling to manufacturing. Stratasys will leverage its industry-leading go-to-market infrastructure to offer RPS’ Neo® line of systems to the global market with an expanded set of applications. Stratasys expects the acquisition to be slightly accretive to revenue and non-GAAP per-share earnings by the end of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $46.89, the shares rose to $47.81 and dropped to $41.2167, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSYS points out that the company has recorded 192.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -247.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, SSYS reached to a volume of 3672758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock. On September 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SSYS shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17.

Trading performance analysis for SSYS stock

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.45. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 15.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.56, while it was recorded at 47.95 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 36.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $1,744 million, or 75.90% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,087,661, which is approximately 0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 5.97% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,888,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.84 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $171.45 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -23.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 4,665,549 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,384,140 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,182,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,232,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,243,029 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,528,293 shares during the same period.