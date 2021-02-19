Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] moved up 12.05: Why It’s Important

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: STRR] traded at a high on 02/18/21, posting a 12.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1875768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Star Equity Holdings Inc. stands at 11.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.00%.

The market cap for STRR stock reached $22.18 million, with 4.72 million shares outstanding and 4.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 297.18K shares, STRR reached a trading volume of 1875768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Equity Holdings Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has STRR stock performed recently?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.25. With this latest performance, STRR shares gained by 32.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.29.

Return on Total Capital for STRR is now -2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.65. Additionally, STRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR] managed to generate an average of -$7,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Equity Holdings Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 188.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Star Equity Holdings Inc. go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Star Equity Holdings Inc. [STRR]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.40% of STRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 200,690, which is approximately 64.11% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 52,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in STRR stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in STRR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Equity Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Star Equity Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:STRR] by around 220,490 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 371,388 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 229,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 142,071 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 342,450 shares during the same period.