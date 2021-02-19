SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] Revenue clocked in at $60.08 million, up 14.80% YTD: What’s Next?

SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ: TLMD] gained 11.66% on the last trading session, reaching $9.00 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2021 that SOC Telemed Launches New telePulmonology Service Line.

Acute telemedicine leader continues growth to address clinical shortages.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLMD), the leading national provider of acute care telemedicine, announced the addition of its newest service line, telePulmonology. SOC Telemed’s telePulmonology consultation services provide U.S. hospitals access to board-certified intensivists with pulmonary expertise through its on-demand telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ.

If compared to the average trading volume of 504.84K shares, TLMD reached a trading volume of 1063342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLMD shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SOC Telemed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for SOC Telemed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on TLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOC Telemed Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for TLMD stock

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.76. With this latest performance, TLMD shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 9.31 for the last 200 days.

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SOC Telemed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]

There are presently around $505 million, or 76.90% of TLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLMD stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 33,874,965, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., holding 6,065,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.59 million in TLMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.62 million in TLMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ:TLMD] by around 50,410,047 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 12,731,889 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,990,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,151,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLMD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,034,988 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 11,068,543 shares during the same period.