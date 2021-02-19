Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] Stock trading around $4.38 per share: What’s Next?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ: EDTK] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.19 during the day while it closed the day at $4.38. The company report on January 21, 2021 that Skillful Craftsman Appoints Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, announced that the Company has appointed Mr. Dawei Chen as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective on January 21, 2021.

In this newly created position, Mr. Chen will be responsible for working collaboratively with the Company’s business divisions to develop the Company’s strategic plan, making capital markets connections, creating M&A opportunities, and improving investor relations to achieve the Company’s strategic goals.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited stock has also gained 14.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDTK stock has inclined by 43.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.01% and gained 42.67% year-on date.

The market cap for EDTK stock reached $52.65 million, with 10.00 million shares outstanding and 7.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 282.08K shares, EDTK reached a trading volume of 7615175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

EDTK stock trade performance evaluation

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, EDTK shares gained by 33.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.31 and a Gross Margin at +58.68. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.88.

Return on Total Capital for EDTK is now 56.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 107.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [EDTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EDTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDTK stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 14,234, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.25% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in EDTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17000.0 in EDTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited [NASDAQ:EDTK] by around 25,546 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 16,758 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,546 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,758 shares during the same period.