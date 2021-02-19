SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] moved up 15.81: Why It’s Important

SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ: LEDS] jumped around 0.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.18 at the close of the session, up 15.81%. The company report on January 9, 2021 that SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $719 thousand, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $697 thousand, compared to a loss of $62 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

SemiLEDs Corporation stock is now 100.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LEDS Stock saw the intraday high of $7.8399 and lowest of $6.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.38, which means current price is +121.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 452.32K shares, LEDS reached a trading volume of 2308264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SemiLEDs Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2011, representing the official price target for SemiLEDs Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Barclays Capital kept a Equal Weight rating on LEDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SemiLEDs Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has LEDS stock performed recently?

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.44. With this latest performance, LEDS shares gained by 112.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 236.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 6.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.42 and a Gross Margin at +26.20. SemiLEDs Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.97.

Return on Total Capital for LEDS is now -28.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.98. Additionally, LEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] managed to generate an average of -$4,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.SemiLEDs Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SemiLEDs Corporation go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.80% of LEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEDS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 212,896, which is approximately -2.518% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO, holding 12,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in LEDS stocks shares; and ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in LEDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SemiLEDs Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ:LEDS] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 48,261 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 177,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEDS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,761 shares during the same period.