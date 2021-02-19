ROTH Capital lifts Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.11 during the day while it closed the day at $1.00. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Tucano Gold Mine.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”) announces it has filed the “Amended and Restated Technical Report on the 2020 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of the Tucano Gold Mine, Amapa State, Brazil” (“Technical Report”). The Technical Report was amended and restated to make minor typographical corrections to the earlier filed report.

Great Panther Mining Limited stock has also loss -10.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPL stock has inclined by 19.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.22% and gained 16.89% year-on date.

The market cap for GPL stock reached $368.27 million, with 353.77 million shares outstanding and 351.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 19627361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GPL stock trade performance evaluation

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, GPL shares gained by 26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8640, while it was recorded at 1.0332 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7750 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at -10.87. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.92.

Return on Total Capital for GPL is now -34.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.36. Additionally, GPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] managed to generate an average of -$147,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Panther Mining Limited posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPL.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,323,902, which is approximately 6.605% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 12,251,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.2 million in GPL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.99 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly -8.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 6,443,949 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 7,007,300 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 60,053,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,504,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 778,521 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,151 shares during the same period.