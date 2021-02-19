Raymond James lifts Mogo Inc. [MOGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] gained 19.59% or 1.8 points to close at $10.99 with a heavy trading volume of 7569325 shares. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Mogo to Participate in the Jefferies Electronic Payments Summit.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the Jefferies Electronic Payments Summit, which is being held February 17, 2021. Mogo is participating in a panel discussion on “Driving the Daily Utility of Bitcoin & Crypto” and will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

It opened the trading session at $8.98, the shares rose to $11.46 and dropped to $8.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOGO points out that the company has recorded 524.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1898.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, MOGO reached to a volume of 7569325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mogo Inc. [MOGO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Mogo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 1.20

Trading performance analysis for MOGO stock

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, MOGO shares gained by 117.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 524.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.41 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 9.57 for the last single week of trading, and 2.32 for the last 200 days.

Mogo Inc. [MOGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Mogo Inc. [MOGO]

There are presently around $34 million, or 7.10% of MOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGO stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 1,351,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 30.08% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 854,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.39 million in MOGO stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.37 million in MOGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOGO] by around 989,306 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 85,909 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,993,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,068,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,040 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,521 shares during the same period.