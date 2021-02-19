Polar Power Inc. [POLA] gain 194.87% so far this year. What now?

Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ: POLA] slipped around -2.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.08 at the close of the session, down -15.74%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Polar Power, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering.

Polar Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: POLA), announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $13,500,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Polar Power Inc. stock is now 194.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POLA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.87 and lowest of $13.8514 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.82, which means current price is +201.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, POLA reached a trading volume of 1121996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Polar Power Inc. [POLA]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Polar Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2017, representing the official price target for Polar Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polar Power Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for POLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has POLA stock performed recently?

Polar Power Inc. [POLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.86. With this latest performance, POLA shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 656.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 372.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 16.94 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Polar Power Inc. [POLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polar Power Inc. [POLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.05 and a Gross Margin at +19.67. Polar Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.31.

Return on Total Capital for POLA is now -17.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.41. Additionally, POLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Polar Power Inc. [POLA] managed to generate an average of -$30,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Polar Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Polar Power Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -327.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POLA.

Insider trade positions for Polar Power Inc. [POLA]

There are presently around $14 million, or 11.10% of POLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POLA stocks are: AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 413,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 53.72% of the total institutional ownership; BARD ASSOCIATES INC, holding 166,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 million in POLA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.97 million in POLA stock with ownership of nearly -75.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polar Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Polar Power Inc. [NASDAQ:POLA] by around 232,591 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 612,602 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 149,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 994,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POLA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,876 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 176,324 shares during the same period.