Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] gain 21.65% so far this year. What now?

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [NYSE: DNK] gained 16.83% on the last trading session, reaching $3.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Danke Stand-up Comedy Show Promotes Community-building and Celebrates a Successful Promotional Campaign.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (“Danke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, hosted a stand-up comedy show on the topic of millennial tenants to celebrate the end of a promotional campaign, foster a sense of community, and create a dialogue on the important issue of positive spending habits among young Danke residents.

The event topped off the month-long promotional campaign “Eat, Drink, Play, Save,” organized by Danke in cooperation with other brands popular with younger consumers. Partners included China’s famous cake brand Cake Boss, China’s largest online alcohol retailer Jiuxian.com, travel platform Klook, and China’s leading home projector brand, XGIMI. Launched in September, Danke and the other brands offered coupons, discounts, and other benefits to help consumers make the most of the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday (October 1 to 8) while also saving money.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited represents 145.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $662.19 million with the latest information. DNK stock price has been found in the range of $2.99 to $3.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, DNK reached a trading volume of 2310916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for DNK stock

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.83. With this latest performance, DNK shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [DNK]

There are presently around $130 million, or 23.50% of DNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNK stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 36,436,075, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.24% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 193,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in DNK stocks shares; and INFINI MASTER FUND, currently with $0.32 million in DNK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited [NYSE:DNK] by around 343,438 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,460,830 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,997,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,801,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,438 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,829 shares during the same period.