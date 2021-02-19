Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] Is Currently 27.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SFTW] closed the trading session at $13.97 on 02/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.33, while the highest price level was $14.75. The company report on February 18, 2021 that BlackSky, a Leading Real-Time Geospatial Intelligence, Imagery and Data Analytics Company, to List on NYSE Through a Merger With Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.

BlackSky Holdings, Inc., a leading real-time geospatial intelligence, imagery, and data analytics company has entered into a business combination agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW); the newly combined company is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol “BKSY.”.

The business combination agreement is expected to provide approximately $450 million of net proceeds to the combined company, assuming no redemptions, to fund expected future growth, including a fully committed $180 million common stock PIPE with participation from leading institutional investors including Tiger Global Management, Mithril Capital (co-founded by Ajay Royan and Peter Thiel), Hedosophia, and Senator Investment Group. Additionally, Osprey’s sponsor and its affiliates are investing over $20 million in the PIPE.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.43 percent and weekly performance of 29.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 194.26K shares, SFTW reached to a volume of 21642175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SFTW stock trade performance evaluation

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.71. With this latest performance, SFTW shares gained by 31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.02 for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 11.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.17 for the last 200 days.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW] managed to generate an average of $70,179 per employee.Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [SFTW]: Insider Ownership positions

26 institutional holders increased their position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SFTW] by around 8,181,889 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,178,474 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,748,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,109,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFTW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,810,222 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,717,124 shares during the same period.