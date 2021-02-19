Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $25

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] closed the trading session at $21.72 on 02/17/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.80, while the highest price level was $21.80. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Nikola’s Antonio Ruiz To Lead Global Standardization Project for Hydrogen Fueling Technologies.

Nikola’s Director of Fuel Cell Vehicle Code and Standards Antonio Ruiz has been appointed to lead a three-year hydrogen fueling global standardization project for the International Standardization Organization’s Technical Committee 197 (ISO/TC 197).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ruiz was unanimously approved as Convener to work with an international core group of experts to implement the fueling protocol standardization initiative following more than two years of building consensus within the global hydrogen community to prioritize this activity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.33 percent and weekly performance of -5.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.53M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 7704030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock. On September 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 45 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60030.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 22.22 for the last single week of trading, and 31.15 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 13.00% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,045,793, which is approximately 13.419% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 10,275,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.18 million in NKLA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $64.33 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly -41.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 23,899,487 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 13,895,972 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 12,949,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,744,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,421,345 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,298,733 shares during the same period.