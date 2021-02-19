Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 159.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] price surged by 38.20 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on January 27, 2021 that Motus GI Announces Warrant Exercise Agreement Resulting in Expected Gross Proceeds to the Company of up to $11 Million.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced that it has signed a warrant exercise agreement with an existing institutional investor that is expected to provide the Company with gross proceeds of up to $11.0 million.

Under the agreement, the existing warrant holder agreed to exercise, subject to the ownership blockers contained therein, an aggregate of approximately 8.0 million remaining private placement warrants of the approximately 8.7 million that were originally issued in August 2020 (the “Existing Warrants”) at the stated exercise price of $1.30 per share of common stock, and will receive, upon the exercise of the Existing Warrants, an aggregate of up to 6.0 million newly issued private placement warrants (the “New Warrants”). The New Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.12 (a 20% premium to the closing price of the Company’s Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 26, 2021), and will expire on January 27, 2026. The existing institutional investor will pay an aggregate of $600,000 to the Company for the purchase of the New Warrants.

A sum of 42844972 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.74 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.46.

The one-year MOTS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.6. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 410.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.19. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 40.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.11 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.30, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21870.09 and a Gross Margin at -235.51. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21575.70.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -102.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$471,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MOTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 44.50% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.36 million in MOTS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.24 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 4369.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 558,120 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,688,150 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,165,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,412,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,888 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,613 shares during the same period.