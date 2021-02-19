Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] is 91.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX: MLSS] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.05 at the close of the session, up 9.76%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Milestone Scientific Adds Three Additional Premier Distributors Providing Robust U.S. Coverage and a New Distributor in Canada for the Company’s Dental Instrument.

Brings network to eight independent North American distributors in under one month.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, announced that it has signed three additional distribution agreements in the U.S. with Goetze Dental, Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, and Scott’s Dental, to sell its Wand® Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. The Company also signed a distribution agreement with Dental Fix Canada covering select territories in Canada.

Milestone Scientific Inc. stock is now 91.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLSS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.28 and lowest of $3.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.24, which means current price is +91.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 528.21K shares, MLSS reached a trading volume of 2553530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]?

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $3 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Milestone Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on MLSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Scientific Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MLSS stock performed recently?

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, MLSS shares gained by 52.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.81 for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.75 and a Gross Margin at +68.28. Milestone Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.85.

Return on Total Capital for MLSS is now -252.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -465.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -465.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, MLSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS] managed to generate an average of -$470,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Milestone Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Milestone Scientific Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLSS.

Insider trade positions for Milestone Scientific Inc. [MLSS]

There are presently around $34 million, or 12.30% of MLSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,545,820, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,111,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.55 million in MLSS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.33 million in MLSS stock with ownership of nearly 17.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Milestone Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Milestone Scientific Inc. [AMEX:MLSS] by around 1,443,762 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 369,538 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,654,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,467,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLSS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 479,281 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 100,853 shares during the same period.