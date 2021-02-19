Maxim Group slashes price target on Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] – find out why.

Kaleyra Inc. [AMEX: KLR] gained 9.02% or 1.38 points to close at $16.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1403818 shares. The company report on February 16, 2021 that Kaleyra Announces Highest Quarterly Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Exceeding Revenue Guidance.

Total fourth quarter revenue of $44.3 million, a 16% increase from Q3 and up 24% from the same period a year ago.

Revenue from US Customers was $6.9 million, up over 100% from the same period a year ago.

It opened the trading session at $16.60, the shares rose to $17.79 and dropped to $16.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KLR points out that the company has recorded 162.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -338.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 328.48K shares, KLR reached to a volume of 1403818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLR shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kaleyra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Kaleyra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on KLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleyra Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47.

Trading performance analysis for KLR stock

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, KLR shares gained by 48.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.70 for the last 200 days.

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. Kaleyra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.25.

Return on Total Capital for KLR is now 5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.16. Additionally, KLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 193.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] managed to generate an average of -$20,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Kaleyra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kaleyra Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -980.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KLR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]

There are presently around $134 million, or 29.80% of KLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLR stocks are: MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 1,997,333, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 1,623,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.07 million in KLR stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $19.58 million in KLR stock with ownership of nearly 25.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleyra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleyra Inc. [AMEX:KLR] by around 3,548,572 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,348,514 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,153,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,050,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,030 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 964,892 shares during the same period.