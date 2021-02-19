Maxim Group lifts Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ: STMP] loss -15.67% on the last trading session, reaching $220.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Stamps.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results.

Company Reaches Milestone of Over 1 Million Paid Customers Worldwide.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP), the leading provider of postage online and shipping software, announced results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Stamps.com Inc. represents 17.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.98 billion with the latest information. STMP stock price has been found in the range of $210.1001 to $239.8999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.76K shares, STMP reached a trading volume of 2128448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STMP shares is $348.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Stamps.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $120 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Stamps.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on STMP stock. On October 22, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STMP shares from 62.50 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stamps.com Inc. is set at 12.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for STMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for STMP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for STMP stock

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.66. With this latest performance, STMP shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.99, while it was recorded at 261.20 for the last single week of trading, and 221.54 for the last 200 days.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +68.98. Stamps.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for STMP is now 13.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.51. Additionally, STMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stamps.com Inc. [STMP] managed to generate an average of $45,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Stamps.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stamps.com Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stamps.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stamps.com Inc. [STMP]

There are presently around $3,626 million, or 89.30% of STMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,820,437, which is approximately 5.188% of the company’s market cap and around 3.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,949,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.83 million in STMP stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $217.87 million in STMP stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stamps.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Stamps.com Inc. [NASDAQ:STMP] by around 2,319,798 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 2,045,987 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 12,117,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,483,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STMP stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,853 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 155,609 shares during the same period.